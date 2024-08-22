Brian C. Stephenson Sells 4,155 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,390.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.4 %
BBIO opened at $25.56 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.06.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.09.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
