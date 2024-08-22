Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,672,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

