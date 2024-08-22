Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 2%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $164.15 and last traded at $164.35. Approximately 3,330,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 31,530,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.71.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $790.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

