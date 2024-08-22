Brokerages Set Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Target Price at $21.67

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.