Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT at $34.63

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALGM

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $232,001,015.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,732,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,411,231.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,775,815 shares of company stock worth $898,106,015 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,349,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 26.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,148,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 285,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.