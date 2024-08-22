Brokerages Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Target Price at $23.67

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

ASB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Associated Banc by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

