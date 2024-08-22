Brokerages Set Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) PT at $29.00

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.69.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company.

CON opened at $23.38 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.92 million during the quarter.

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

