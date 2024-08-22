Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Price Target at C$126.30

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$126.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOL. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

DOL stock opened at C$134.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$84.86 and a 1 year high of C$135.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$127.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$117.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 324.09% and a net margin of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.5033201 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. In other news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total value of C$922,050.45. Also, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total transaction of C$343,051.07. Insiders sold a total of 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,220,415 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

