Brokerages Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Price Target at $521.00

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $521.00.
IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IT opened at $481.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $462.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $509.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
