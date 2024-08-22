Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Price Target at $38.61

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,700,000 after purchasing an additional 147,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,597,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,671,000 after purchasing an additional 170,374 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVH opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.92.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

