Brokerages Set Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Target Price at $27.10

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MYGN

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.