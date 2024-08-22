Brokerages Set Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) PT at $32.00

Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Onestream alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OS

Insider Activity

Onestream Price Performance

In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502 over the last ninety days.

Shares of OS opened at $29.70 on Monday. Onestream has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

About Onestream

(Get Free Report

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.