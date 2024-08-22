Brokerages Set Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) PT at $32.00

Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Activity
Onestream Price Performance
Shares of OS opened at $29.70 on Monday. Onestream has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $30.00.
About Onestream
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Onestream
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.