Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Target Price at $30.54

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Phreesia Price Performance

Phreesia stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,947,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,947,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,227 shares of company stock worth $369,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 76.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

