Brokerages Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price at $20.78

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.09. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

