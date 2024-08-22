Brokerages Set Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

SPIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W cut Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Spire Global Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Spire Global by 10.0% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 2,221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPIR stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $176.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

