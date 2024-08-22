Brokerages Set Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
SPIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W cut Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
SPIR stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $176.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
