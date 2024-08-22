Brokerages Set Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) PT at C$35.50

Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Standpoint Research lifted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strathcona Resources

Insider Transactions at Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

In related news, Director Navjeet Dhillon purchased 3,455 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$31.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,696.25. Company insiders own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCR opened at C$31.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.40. The firm has a market cap of C$6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.53. Strathcona Resources has a 52-week low of C$20.16 and a 52-week high of C$37.69.

Strathcona Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

About Strathcona Resources

(Get Free Report

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.