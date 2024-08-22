Brokerages Set Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) PT at $17.77

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $17.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,251.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 663,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

