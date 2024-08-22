Brokers Issue Forecasts for Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $96.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

