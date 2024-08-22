Brokers Offer Predictions for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $0.80 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.88%. The company had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth $1,083,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 2,806.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,153,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 880,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

