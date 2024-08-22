Brokers Offer Predictions for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $75.71 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.