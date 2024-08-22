Brokers Offer Predictions for Kolibri Global Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report released on Monday, August 19th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KGEI opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.45 million and a P/E ratio of 6.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy stock. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy Inc. ( NASDAQ:KGEI Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,070,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,926,000. Kolibri Global Energy accounts for about 6.5% of TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd owned about 19.85% of Kolibri Global Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

