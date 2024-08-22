Brookline Capital Management Comments on IceCure Medical Ltd’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IceCure Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 444.30% and a negative return on equity of 101.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IceCure Medical from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

ICCM stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. IceCure Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IceCure Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Featured Stories

