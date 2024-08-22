Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 13,418 Shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) by 104.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Mobile Infrastructure were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mobile Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobile Infrastructure

In other Mobile Infrastructure news, Director Jeffrey Osher acquired 16,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $57,463.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,113.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Manuel Chavez III purchased 8,566 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $29,895.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher purchased 16,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $57,463.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,951 shares in the company, valued at $176,113.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,431 shares of company stock worth $133,910. Corporate insiders own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Infrastructure Stock Up 7.2 %

Mobile Infrastructure Profile

BEEP stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

