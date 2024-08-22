Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Woodward by 23.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward stock opened at $158.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.03 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

