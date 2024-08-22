Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 13,935 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 836.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 498,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 445,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 65.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOVA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

