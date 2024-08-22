Brookstone Capital Management Buys 3,218 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $4,666,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 297,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 218,146 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,691,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 161,127 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBDC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.55%.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

