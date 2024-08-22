Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 4,785 Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $238.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.0124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

