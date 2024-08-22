Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 9,854 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -268.04%.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

