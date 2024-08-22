Brookstone Capital Management Invests $178,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 320,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131,455 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Corning by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

