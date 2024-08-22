Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 43.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sachem Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Sachem Capital Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 million. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sachem Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Sachem Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SACH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.