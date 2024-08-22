Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,817 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

