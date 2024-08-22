BRP Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOO. National Bank Financial cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$102.38.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$92.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.23. BRP has a 52 week low of C$77.42 and a 52 week high of C$109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 11.28%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

