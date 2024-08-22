BRP Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.06. BRP has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $5,376,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in BRP by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BRP by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of BRP by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 63,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares during the period.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

