BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.75.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRP

BRP Trading Down 1.1 %

BRP stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. BRP has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $81.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.06.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BRP by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,105,000 after acquiring an additional 471,986 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,142,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,666,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BRP by 61.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 408,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 45.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,072,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 335,715 shares during the period.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.