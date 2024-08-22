BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Citigroup raised their price objective on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.75.

BRP Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%. Research analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 408,692 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BRP by 73.6% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BRP by 31.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BRP by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 56,110 shares during the period.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

