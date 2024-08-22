BRP (TSE:DOO) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$109.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$102.38.

BRP Stock Down 1.3 %

DOO stock opened at C$92.85 on Wednesday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.1208251 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 11.28%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

