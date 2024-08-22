BRP (TSE:DOO) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Hold

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOO. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares lowered BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$106.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$102.38.

TSE DOO opened at C$92.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$109.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.23.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.1208251 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 11.28%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

