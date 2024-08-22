BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

BTCS Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTCS opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. BTCS has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Institutional Trading of BTCS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTCS stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 0.28% of BTCS at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

Featured Stories

