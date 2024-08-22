Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $16,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $168.27 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,993 shares of company stock worth $6,937,807. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.47.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

