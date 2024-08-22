Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG opened at $96.33 on Thursday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

