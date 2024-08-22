Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,986,000 after buying an additional 111,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,092,000 after acquiring an additional 226,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 2.8 %

BURL opened at $271.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $274.22.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.