C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,193 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,581,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $69,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

