Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Charles Pellerin Purchases 145,189 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin acquired 145,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$580,756.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Charles Pellerin acquired 27,300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,200.00.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

TSE:CFW opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.75 and a one year high of C$6.20. The stock has a market cap of C$344.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on CFW

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.