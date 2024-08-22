Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Charles Pellerin Purchases 145,189 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin acquired 145,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$580,756.00.
Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 14th, Charles Pellerin acquired 27,300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,200.00.
Calfrac Well Services Price Performance
TSE:CFW opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.75 and a one year high of C$6.20. The stock has a market cap of C$344.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on CFW
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calfrac Well Services
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The Rally in TJX Companies Stock is Far From Over
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Bear Market Investing Strategies for Success
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.