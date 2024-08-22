California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 825 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 329,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 111,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBX opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.30. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $26.38.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 11.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

