Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPB. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.