Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $190.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $215.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNOW. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.76.

Shares of SNOW traded down $16.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,284,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,451. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

