Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

CM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,213,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,946,000 after purchasing an additional 228,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,127,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,813,000 after purchasing an additional 206,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 238.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CM opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.653 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

