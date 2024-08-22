Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Set at C$72.00 by Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) received a C$72.00 price target from equities research analysts at Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group set a C$70.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.79.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

TSE CM opened at C$72.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$73.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.11 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 29.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.301217 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. In other news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

