Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz Sells 5,480 Shares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$108.52 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.85. The firm has a market cap of C$101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3040191 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.87.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
