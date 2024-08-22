Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz Sells 5,480 Shares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$108.52 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.85. The firm has a market cap of C$101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3040191 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.87.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

