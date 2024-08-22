Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.33.

CU stock opened at C$32.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.87. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$28.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

